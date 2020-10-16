Hamilton pot shop applications ‘getting a bit ridiculous,’ councillor says

The province says it won’t create a buffer-zone policy to prevent clusters of pot shops in response to a request from Hamilton city councillors dismayed by applications in their wards.

“The open market will naturally limit the number of viable cannabis stores based on consumer demand,” Attorney General Doug Downey said in a letter to Mayor Fred Eisenberger dated Oct. 7.

Three applications for cannabis outlets in his west Mountain ward are “targeting” the Mohawk College student population, Coun. John-Paul Danko said during Wednesday’s council meeting.

There are more legal retail outlets in Hamilton than when illegal operations mushroomed across the city before Ontario rolled out its regulatory framework, he said. “It’s getting a little bit ridiculous.”