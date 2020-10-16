Muslim group releases video of mosque stabbing

TORONTO — A national Muslim organization has released security footage it says shows the killing of a 58-year-old volunteer outside a mosque in Toronto.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims posted a video on social media Thursday night that purportedly captures the death of Mohamed-Aslim Zafis on Sept. 12.

The grainy, 46-second security camera clip appears to show someone seated outside the International Muslim Organization, facing the building's parking lot.

Someone else is seen walking behind the seated person, then approaching them from behind.