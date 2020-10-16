Quebec reports 1,055 new cases of COVID-19

MONTREAL — Quebec's public health institute says Quebecers may have to limit their contacts even more to reduce the number of new cases of COVID-19.

In a report released today, it says that the province's partial lockdown, which began on Oct. 1, helped avoid a potentially catastrophic situation.

But projections from the institute suggest that the regulations, which apply in Montreal, Quebec City and several other parts of the province, will only slow the speed at which the virus spreads.

It warns that a reduction in the number of new cases -- and the hospitalizations and deaths that come with them -- will require Quebecers to reduce contacts even further.