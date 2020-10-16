Belarus opposition leader thanks Canada: minister

Champagne wrapped a four-country European tour that focused on major continental security issues such as Belarus, the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh and the maritime boundary dispute between Turkey and Greece.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also working the phones Friday in support of Champagne's efforts in Europe to bring the Azerbaijani and Armenian combatants in Nagorno-Karabakh to the negotiating table.

Trudeau planned to deliver that message to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well. Turkey supports Azerbaijan in its fight with Armenia over an area a little smaller than Prince Edward Island that's internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but with an ethnic Armenian majority.

Trudeau also spoke Friday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to offer his support.

Tensions between Canada and Turkey, a NATO ally, are also high because the Trudeau government suspended military export permits to Turkey earlier this month. Champagne ordered an investigation into whether a targeting sensor made by an Ontario company and sold to Turkey is being used in Azerbaijani drones in attacks against Armenian civilians.

Champagne travelled to Greece earlier this week and has agreed to help mediate a solution to its standoff with Turkey over a disputed maritime boundary in the eastern Mediterranean. Tensions have risen in that dispute this week after Turkey deployed a research ship, Oruc Reis, into the disputed waters.

"Canada was at the heart of all the key discussions in Europe this week," said Champagne.

“You will see Canada being more engaged with a number of countries of the European Union to tackle some of these very complex issues and the flashpoints we have seen emerging.”

From Lithuania, Tsikhanouskaya has warned the government in Minsk that she will call a countrywide strike in Belarus later this month unless Lukashenko resigns, releases political prisoners and stops his government’s violent crackdown on protesters.

On Friday, Belarusian authorities announced they had issued an arrest warrant for Tsikhanouskaya, accusing her of "attempts to overthrow constitutional order" and threatening Belarus' national security.

The announcement followed reports that she was on the wanted list in Russia. Moscow has staunchly backed Lukashenko through two months of protests that denounced the election as rigged. Moscow has refused to talk to Tsikhanouskaya or other opposition activists.

Champagne also met his counterparts from Lithuania and its Baltic neighbours to the north — Estonia and Latvia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.

— with files from The Associated Press

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press