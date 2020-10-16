Doug Ford orders York Region to ban indoor dining and close gyms and movie theatres

Starting Monday, York Region is going into modifed Stage 2 restrictions — banning indoor dining and closing gyms and movie theatres — under orders from Premier Doug Ford.
New cases and other indicators, including cases per 100,000 “well above the provincial average” and an “alarming level” of critical care hospital admissions forced the move, Ford told a news conference Friday.
The announcement came as Ontario reported 712 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, with new statistics showing public health departments across the province can’t pinpoint where 59 per cent of people caught the virus.
That’s up from half the cases a few weeks ago as the pandemic takes deeper hold and overwhelmed contact tracers in Toronto and Ottawa focus on outbreaks.
Ford ordered those three municipalities into the same restrictions starting last Saturday.
His announcement came as Ontario reported 712 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths, with other new statistics showing public health departments across the province can’t pinpoint where 59 per cent of people caught the virus.
That’s up from half the cases a few weeks ago as the pandemic takes deeper hold and overwhelmed contact tracers in Toronto and Ottawa focus on outbreaks.
Ford said he gave restaurants and other businesses in York Region more than two days to get ready — unlike the 11 hours’ notice Toronto, Peel and Ottawa got a week ago — because restaurants are stocked up for the weekend.
“We’ve got to be fair. That food, to them that’s money.”
He encouraged people to get out to York Region restaurants this weekend, prompting NDP Leader Andrea Horwath to accuse him of sending mixed messages.
“That’s why we’re seeing the spread of COVID-19,” said Horwath, calling the rollbacks to modified Stage 2 “an indictment of Doug Ford’s choice not to get ahead of the second wave.”
Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti thanked Ford for the advance notice and noted “overall daily infections are exceeding levels at the peak of the first wave in April and May.”
He asked the premier to bolster the $300 million promised to help impacted businesses stay afloat, with the business community still awaiting details on how to apply.
The 712 new infections across Ontario were down from 782 the previous day and the ninth day above the first wave record high of 640 new cases last April. There were 213 new cases in Toronto, 135 in Peel, 108 in Ottawa and 62 in York, down from a record 127 reported Thursday when Ford warned the region was “teetering.”
Halton, which had 46 new cases Friday, an increase from 28, is heading into the same territory and the premier pleaded with residents to take more precautions, singling out a pickup hockey game there were 12 of 24 players caught COVID-19.
“I’m begging the people of Halton. Help me out here.”
Aside from banning indoor dining and drinking at restaurants, bars and mall food courts, the new restrictions for York shutter gyms, theatres, casinos, bingos and prohibit personal care services such as facials and beard trimming that require the removal of face masks.
Team sports games are not allowed and gatherings of any kind are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, except for schools, colleges and universities.
Elsewhere in the province, gyms and fitness centres still allowed to open were awaiting details of a review of their guidelines after at least 75 infections arose from a spinning studio in Hamilton that had been following the rules, including fewer patrons and physical distancing between bikes.
Horwath said any new regulations should be announced quickly because the health of patrons and staff at fitness facilities is at stake.
The premier’s office said next steps are under discussion by experts at the public health measures table and no recommendations have yet been made to cabinet.
Hospitalizations across the province continued rising, with 261 people admitted for COVID-19, an increase of eight, and five more requiring intensive care, for a total of 62. Of the ICU patients, 36 require ventilators to breathe, also up five from the day before.
The ICU level is more than triple the number of patients from 20 just four weeks ago, when only 44 people were in hospital. Health officials have warned non-emergency surgeries become pinched once there are 150 COVID patients in ICU and become virtually impossible once that number hits 350.
“We need to keep performing vital surgeries in our hospitals,” Ford said.
There were 98 more COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario schools, with 485 or 10 per cent of them now having students and staff infected. Five schools are closed because of outbreaks.
Labs across the province processed 38,507 tests Thursday, about 10,000 below their record high, and there was a backlog of 37,155 nasal swabs awaiting attention.
Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1
