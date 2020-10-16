GTA exodus, tight supply hikes hot Hamilton housing prices 16 per cent

Toronto-area residents longing to plant home office roots in Hamilton continue to influence rising housing prices in the city.

The median selling price for a single-family home in Hamilton increased 16 per cent in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

A Royal LePage housing survey reports that the median sales price for a two-storey house in the city jumped to $674,786.

A Hamilton-area real estate agent told the Spectator the hot market is in part fuelled by demand from buyers relocating here from Toronto, Mississauga, and Oakville now permanently working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You combine that with low interest rates and it’s booming in Hamilton across the board in nearly every neighbourhood,” said Blair Gillis. “You can get a five-year (mortgage) rate for under two per cent. That’s attractive for first-time buyers but also those buying-up.”

It’s positive news if you are selling, he said, but added that the subsequent tight housing supply means it can be difficult for buyers to find the right property.

The news release suggested that while the pandemic has motivated Canadians to tighten spending and increase savings “to levels not seen in decades,” it has also motivated them to spend on such things as renovations, installing pools, or buy a house that enhances their home-bubble environment.