Thousands skip diagnostic tests at Hamilton Health Sciences rather than go to hospital during COVID

During the first wave, diagnostic imaging was cut in half to make space in hospitals for COVID-19 patients

As a result, about 9,500 people are waiting for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in Hamilton. Some are booked out as far as 210 days from now and roughly 1,000 haven’t been scheduled.

“If we have one in 10 that aren’t coming in for the appointments, you can see how we’re on this treadmill and not getting to move forward,” said Finlay. “The unfortunate thing is if you choose not to come, there’s somebody else sitting on a wait list that doesn’t have the advantage of taking that appointment ... Please, please come in and get yourself taken care of because an empty table doesn’t help anybody.”

HHS is working overtime to catch up, booking 20 per cent above its usual volume.

“We have this window of time between COVID peaks to try and get as many patients through as we can,” said Finlay.

The goal is to avoid postponing tests like in the first wave.

“There’s always the balance of harm versus good,” said Finlay. “We can potentially cause a lot of harm by cancelling.”

But the biggest problem is patients skipping appointments. Some were postponed once already in the first wave so more delay could lead to deteriorating health. They also face significant waits to get booked again.

One technologist saw a patient who lived with severe stomach pain for over a month before going to a doctor.

“They said they were just too scared to come in,” said Finlay. “Fortunately, there was nothing but the potential for there to be something significant certainly is there.”