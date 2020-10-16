This Toronto plumber is selling candy chutes for Halloween to raise money for the Daily Bread Food Bank. The demand has been overwhelming

“It was quickly getting out of hand,” he said about people’s interest.

The chutes are made from drainage pipes, which have been donated by Burke’s supplier, NEXT Plumbing & Hydronics. The pipes are then painted orange and decorated just to give them an extra festive look.

The plan is to use volunteers from Daily Bread Food Bank to help put them up, starting next week.

Burke only asks that for each chute installed, a minimum $25 donation be made to help the food bank. Earlier in April he used his plumbing services to raise over $4,500 for the same initiative, after realizing COVID-19 was leaving many people out of food options.

“To me, it’s just a way to help people get out there, stay socially distanced and have a little bit of fun. It’s been a difficult time for everybody for too long,” he said.

Burke is not the only person to think outside the box while trying to find a way to celebrate this upcoming Halloween.

On his front porch in Brooklin, north of Whitby, Scott Bennett has installed a candy slide through which he’s planning to drop candy straight into the bags of trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

He has shared a video link on how to build one such slide on his YouTube channel where he usually posts various projects of his craft in woodworking. With “as few tools as possible” he hopes people will quickly learn to do it and safely take part in Halloween.

“I think our kids are going through enough change right now, and adults are potentially stressed about things,” he said, noting Halloween is a magical time of the year and at this stage of the pandemic it’s really important that people get a chance to see some change in their routine.

“I don’t want to be in my house with the lights off. I want to be out on the porch talking to my neighbours, celebrating with everyone.”

With files from Tonda MacCharles

