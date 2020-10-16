Protests get ACTION: High-profile Hamilton police unit called to record number of demonstrations in 2019

Hamilton police’s high-profile ACTION unit spent less time on proactive neighbourhood patrol last year because members were regularly diverted to a record number of protests.

The sometimes-controversial policing team, known for patrolling on bike or by foot in bright yellow jackets, was created a decade ago to increase police visibility and cut crime in targeted neighbourhoods, particularly the core.

The latest annual ACTION (Addressing Crime Trends In Our Neighbourhood) report shows notable year-over-year drops in arrests, charges and tickets by the team and its affiliated mounted unit.

The reason, in part, is that ACTION members were diverted in 2019 to a “very high number” of protests — 96 in total, or almost double the number in 2018, said Supt. Will Mason.

“That’s the highest we’ve seen,” he said. “There were quite a few protests outside of city hall … that can sometimes draw multiple ACTION teams away from regular duties for an entire shift.”

Outside of protests, team members spent the most time patrolling the downtown and the Hess Village bar district, which saw a drop in violent crime and assaults, according to the report.

The number of protests mushroomed last year after a violent clash between homophobic “yellow vest” demonstrators and counterprotestors at a Pride event in June 2019.

Some advocates calling to “defund” Hamilton police over the disproportionate use of force against people of colour and other marginalized groups have pointed to the ACTION unit as a place to start cutting the budget.

Four members of the unit were found not guilty of issuing fake tickets in 2017 — but the high-profile trial raised questions about why so many tickets are handed out to homeless residents.

This year, defunding advocates have taken aim at the $820,000 mounted unit as an unnecessary public relations ploy that should have its budget diverted to social services.