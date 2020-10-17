Westdale student, Dalewood staff member have COVID-19

A student at one west Hamilton school and a staff member at another have tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at Dalewood Elementary School on Tuesday.

The city’s public health department notified the school board about the positive test result on Saturday, principal Jacqueline Johnson says in a letter to parents.

“As a precautionary measure, the students and staff associated with this case will self-isolate for a 14-day period pending further direction from (public health).”