Westdale student, Dalewood staff member have COVID-19

A student at one west Hamilton school and a staff member at another have tested positive for coronavirus.
The staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at Dalewood Elementary School on Tuesday.
The city’s public health department notified the school board about the positive test result on Saturday, principal Jacqueline Johnson says in a letter to parents.
“As a precautionary measure, the students and staff associated with this case will self-isolate for a 14-day period pending further direction from (public health).”
It’s expected public health will reach out to them as it conducts contact tracing, Johnson notes.
Children should still attend school unless they are a close contact and public health directs families otherwise. If students develop symptoms, they must stay home and get tested.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board won’t specify whether the staff person is a teacher or has another position due to privacy constraints, spokesperson Shawn McKillop said in an email.
“The number of students in the class is not shared as it can identify the grade and ultimately, the student,” McKillop added.
“Case connections would only be shared in the event there is an outbreak — by definition, when two or more cases within a school are connected.”
The second confirmed case Saturday involves a student at Westdale Secondary School.
The student was last at the school Oct. 9 and public health has “assessed” there were “no student or staff close contacts related to this case,” principal Josh Connor told families in a letter.
Consequently, public health “considers the risk” to other students and staff members to be “low,” Connor said.
Westdale and the board are “working closely” with public health “to ensure appropriate measures are place to prevent the spread of illness” to others in the school community, he added.
Anyone with questions can call public health’s COVID-19 hotline at 905-974-9848 or email covidschoolteam@hamilton.ca
As of Friday, the province had listed 28 cases of COVID-19 relating to Hamilton’s schools, consisting of 17 students and 11 staff. The weekend cases add two to the tally.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton overall had 1, 506 confirmed and probable cases. Of those, 158 were active cases. There have been 47 deaths.
Teviah Moro is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach him via email: tmoro@thespec.com
