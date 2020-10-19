Ontario to expand blue box recycling program

Ontario says it plans to expand the list of items accepted in the province's blue box recycling program.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says the proposed new list of items accepted will include plastic cups, foils, trays and bags.

Single use items such as stir sticks, straws, cutlery and plates will also be permitted in blue bins under the proposal.

He says the province will also expand blue box services to more smaller and rural communities with populations under 5,000.