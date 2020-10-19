Doug Ford defends recommendation to cancel trick-or-treating: ‘Sometimes you just can’t win’

Premier Doug Ford is fighting back at criticisms he’s the “bad guy” for deciding COVID-19 makes it too scary for door-to-door trick or treating in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa.
“Sometimes you just can’t win,” Ford told a news conference Monday after several physicians said his government — recently accused of not moving fast enough to reimpose pandemic restrictions — overreacted by recommending against a traditional Halloween in hot zones.
“The goal should be to find ways to do things safely rather than cancel,” said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch of University Health Network.
“Halloween shouldn’t be too tough to do safely: Outside, wearing masks, restricted to family units, distant from others is about as low risk as it gets.”
“Locally, there are 244 new cases in Toronto, 168 in Peel, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter.
Of the 704 new cases, 571 or 81 per cent were in the Greater Toronto-Hamilton Area. Seven of the province’s 34 health units had no new cases.
The hot zone Halloween advice “doesn’t sit right,” said infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch of University Health Network.
“The goal should be to find ways to do things safely rather than cancel. Halloween shouldn’t be too tough to do safely: Outside, wearing masks, restricted to family units, distant from others is about as low risk as it gets.”
Dr. Irfan Dhalla, an internist and vice-president at St. Michael’s Hospital, said there are “inconsistencies” between the Halloween guideline and various public health policies now in place.
“It’s OK to go to school. It’s OK to eat on a patio. It’s OK to get drive through. But it’s not OK to trick or treat. That said, it’s easy to second guess, and best to follow public health guidance.”
At Queen’s Park, New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath said the Halloween edict is “confusing” and also pointed to inconsistencies.
“We send kids to school 30 to a classroom,” she told a news conference. “Somehow door knocking outdoors...is more dangerous than that.”
The decision from Williams is “disappointing” for kids in Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa but “probably the most prudent thing to do,” said Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
Outside the four hot zones, Williams says kids should only go out with members of their own household, wear proper face coverings no matter what costume they’re in, make their front porch candy stops quick and stay two metres away from other children while avoiding high-touch surfaces.
“A costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering and should not be worn over a face covering as it may make it difficult to breathe,” he cautioned.
Williams said trick-or-treating should only be done outside, suggesting that going door-to-door in apartment buildings or condos is discouraged.
He also recommended anyone handing out or collecting candy use hand sanitizer, and candy should not be left out in bowls for kids to help themselves. Tongs could be used to put candy in kids’ bags.
“We are in a second wave of COVID-19. There have been increases in cases in many areas of the province, and the percentage of people tested who get a positive result is going up,” Williams said.
Premier Doug Ford has warned Halton Region could also find itself in modified Stage 2 restrictions, where indoor dining and drinking is banned in restaurants and bars and food courts in malls and gyms, theatres, casinos and bingos are shuttered.
Halton had 23 new cases, up from the 29 reported Sunday, as provincial health officials keep close watch on the number of people in hospital critical care units and the case positivity rate, among other indicators including the rate of infection per 100,000 population.
Although 30 hospitals did not report their latest statistics, there were 252 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 69 in intensive care and 40 of them on ventilators to breathe. That’s up from 58 in hospitals and 10 requiring ventilators a month ago.
The number of outbreaks in long-term-care homes across the province increased to 86 from 79 the previous day along with 17 new infections among residents and 15 in staff.
There were 74 new cases in schools, with 483 or 10 per cent of schools across the province reporting infections in students or staff. Four schools are closed because of outbreaks.
Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1
