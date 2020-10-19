MPs approve in principle judges' training bill

Shortly before the vote, Justice Minister David Lametti urged O'Toole to "show leadership" and persuade all his MPs to support the bill.

"In the last Parliament, this bill had all-party support in the House. I have been discouraged to hear some Conservative members criticize C-3 as unnecessary," he said.

Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef said the bill is not just about correcting the behaviour of some "bad apples" on the bench.

"It will help all of us do right by survivors of gender-based violence," she said, adding that "even the best judges" can benefit from training aimed at exploding "deeply rooted attitudes and beliefs" about survivors of sexual violence.

Bill C-3 would require new federally appointed judges to agree to take training, including learning about rape myths and stereotypes and how to make sure biases about race, gender and other social factors do not influence their decisions. It would also require judges to put their reasons on the record when ruling on sexual assault cases.

Ambrose's original bill was sparked by some high-profile rulings, including Alberta judge Robin Camp asking a sexual assault complainant in 2014 why she couldn’t keep her knees together and Halifax judge Gregory Lenehan ruling that “a drunk can consent” while acquitting a taxi driver of sexual assault on a passenger in 2017.

The Canadian Judicial Council has expressed concern that judicial independence will be compromised if the federal government passes a law mandating new judges to take training in sexual assault law.

Oct. 19, 2020.

