Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:AX.UN). Up nine cents or one per cent to $8.77. The private equity firm that is trying to replace the board at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says it has won the support of the trust's largest unitholder. Jetport Inc., owner of a 13.3 per cent stake in Artis, says it plans to vote in favour of the five Sandpiper Group nominees to the board as well as two of the existing trustees — Ben Rodney and Lauren Zucker. It also says it will vote against an Artis plan to spin off its retail portfolio into a new real estate trust. Jetport president and CEO Steven Joyce is the son of Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce, who used the aircraft charter company as a holding company for his investments. Artis proposed a plan last month that would see it spin off its retail portfolio into a new real estate trust and focus on its North American industrial and office businesses. The retail trust is expected to hold 40 properties in Western Canada.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Down $1 or 1.8 per cent to $55.21. BCE Inc. says Wade Oosterman, Bell group president and vice-chairman, will assume operational leadership of Bell Media next year. Oosterman will take on the responsibilities following the departure of Bell Media president Randy Lennox on Jan. 4. BCE also said that Devorah Lithwick will become chief brand officer in January, as Oosterman who holds the title now focuses on his role at Bell Media. Oosterman joined Bell in 2006 as president of Bell Mobility and chief brand officer. He was promoted to president of mobility and residential services in 2010 and to group president in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020.

By The Canadian Press