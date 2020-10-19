Bruce Arthur: Doug Ford gives up on Halloween, and even epidemiologists say this message will haunt us

De Villa spoke about people coming together. Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, said “(I) agree that if perfectly done, the risk can be minimized. The reality, much like mask wearing, is that it’s not likely this will be perfectly done.”

The entire provincial strategy has been about assuming people will follow rules, and now they seem to assume nobody will. Getting the virus from surface transmission is less and less likely: the first real-world evidence of this involved someone wiping their nose and touching an elevator button, and another man picking his teeth and doing the same. There’s a reason we reopened the playgrounds, right?

And Halloween seems purpose-built to be safe, with just a little effort. Give out candy outside, without getting too close. Use tongs, a tube, a slingshot, whatever. Pre-wrap gift bags. Keep to your family only. Keep your distance. We’ve been doing it for seven damned months.

“It’s not like kids are going to congregate in a huddle on the sidewalk like it’s a football game, with masks off, exchanging candy,” says Sharkawy. “That’s not how trick-or-treating happens. Every parent who takes their kids out knows: they’re going to scuttle from house to house. The risk is that they come inside.”

“Everyone knows how to line up and physically distance in our society, right?” says Morris. “There’s no reason we can’t do this here. I’m extremely disappointed by this.”

Look, the province was two to four weeks late in imposing restrictions. Testing was allowed to crash into a reset that may still be muddying the data. It’s unclear if the chief medical officer of health understands some fundamental things about the virus, much less Halloween. We are doing better than we have a right to, in Ontario.

But cancelling Halloween is indicative of the lack of a coherent plan, or coherent communication, or perhaps even fundamental understanding of what we are facing. It we can learn lessons from this pandemic, we should. Get outta here with telling kids to dress up and go on Zoom or whatever.

“The problem with the vernacular that they’re using is it almost invites people to say FU,” says Sharkawy. “I mean, I heard this, and I was frustrated, and I am the most conservative person (on safety) you will meet. I cancelled my kid’s 10-year-old birthday party. All my close friends hate me because I’ve been in Stage 2 for the last four months. And I am saying this is overkill, and you’re going to lose public favour, and create more acrimony, and take more away when there’s no science behind it, no basis. This is an optics decision, 100 per cent.

“We have got to win the battles that we need to, to not extinguish their resolve, their hope.”

This pandemic has been a long, hard time, and now winter is coming. It has taken so much away. Halloween was one we could keep, and even win. The province can still change this. We can still make this safe. We should, at the very least, try.

