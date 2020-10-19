Hamilton can ‘continue plans to trick-or-treat safely,’ mayor says

Wherever someone chooses to trick-or-treat, Richardson said Ontarians should follow the directions “relevant for the zone that they live in.”

“The influx issue is one that we’re concerned about, not just for trick-or-treating, but in all sorts of ways,” she said. “If you’re in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa, York, please stay in your areas and follow the recommendations that are outlined for your area rather than travel to somewhere else to get out to a restaurant or to go do trick-or-treating.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton families are planning for a spooky Halloween despite the surge in COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic.

For the sixth year in a row, Stoney Creek mother Krystal Clarke and her son, Braedyn Laurain, 5, have embarked on an ambitious project: 31 costumes, one for every day of the month of October.

“It’s 186 costumes in that time, give or take,” said Clarke, who is an author, sewer and aspiring costume designer.

Normally, costumes would consist of things Clarke had around the house — “closet” costumes.

“This year, I’ve done a lot more of homemade costumes, where I made different parts or I made masks that go with it,” she said.

This year’s costumes include Pikachu, Robbie the Rabbit from the Silent Hill video game franchise, Pennywise the clown and power armour, a sophisticated armour you earn in the Fallout video game.

“Of all the cancelled plans and stuff this year, this is something we can’t miss out on,” she said. “I’m going bigger and better this year.”

Malene Jorgensen-Doessing, a mother of two living on Hamilton’s Mountain, told The Spectator her family was planning to do a backyard scavenger hunt — like an Easter Egg Hunt, but for Halloween.

Her son, Freyr Doessing, 3, has been planning his costume — a pterodactyl — since the end of August. Freyr, who loves Halloween, dressed up as a narwhal last year.

“We’re 100 per cent cool on Halloween,” said Asif Ghayoor.

“To be honest, I didn’t care what the government was going to say, I was going to hand out candy, I mean, if kids can go to school, kids can come get candy, it’s outside, you know? I can’t see how that’s a high risk.”

Ghayoor, his wife and two school-aged daughters have decorated the yard of their corner house near Main Street East and Sherman Avenue with giant blow-up figures — a Frankenstein and a ghost.

“We always decorate the house, so it attracts a lot of kids,” he said. “I have these giant outdoor speakers, I put them outside and crank out Halloween music and stuff.”

Usually, kids knock on the door, but this year, he said he and his wife will stand outside to hand out treats — this year, bags of chips — to avoid crowding.

Ghayoor said parents they know are divided on trick-or-treating. But his kids, ages 11 and seven, will trick-or-treat dressed as a witch and a bloody bride.

“You’ve got to give something,” he said. “It’s still it’s pretty stressful for kids, I think, this whole COVID thing, so there’s a mental health component here, too.”

Kate McCullough is a Hamilton-based reporter at The Spectator. Reach her via email: kmccullough@thespec.com