Hamilton police are investigating multiple reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment at a local public secondary school.

Police say the school is Waterdown District High School and the suspect is “not in a position of authority at the school.”

Multiple alleged survivors have come forward. Police believe there may be more.

“We want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice in when they report an incident, where and how,” said police spokesperson Jackie Penman.

It’s unclear when the alleged incidents occured or how many people have come forward.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board spokesperson Shawn McKillop forwarded The Spec a letter sent to Waterdown District High School families Tuesday. He did not say when the school or board learned of the allegations.

“It is with great concern that I share information about a police investigation,” reads the letter, signed by Gerry Smith, the school’s acting superintendent. “We cannot comment on a police matter ... If you are a survivor of sexual assault, remember the abuse was not your fault and there is no time limit on reporting the abuse to police.”

The letter included the police release and resources for parents and students.

The latest report comes just weeks after police confirmed they were investigating social media reports of sexual violence and sexual harassment involving a teacher at a Catholic high school. Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board chair Pat Daly said the board was made aware of a social media post raising “serious allegations” against a teacher at Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School. He confirmed the teacher was not currently teaching at the school.

Last week, police confirmed “a number of individuals” have come forward to police regarding the teacher. That investigation is ongoing.