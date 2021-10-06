Religious groups require proof of COVID-19 vaccine

"We require the whole staff to be vaccinated," said manager El-Tantawy Attia.

Refaat Mohamed, president of the Canadian Council of Imams, said most mosques and Islamic schools across Ontario are now requiring staff to be fully vaccinated.

But he said mandating proof of vaccination for all people coming to places of worship isn't easy because those venues are meant to welcome everyone.

"We cannot stop people to come into the (mosques)," he said. "We are recommending that all people who come to the mosque, it is better that they are vaccinated, so that they can avoid any infection or any problem or spreading the disease."

Rufaida Mohammed, the community co-chair of the Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force, said her group recently issued a proof-of-vaccination implementation plan for mosques that she says can help them decide whether to bring in vaccine mandates.

The plan cites the spread of COVID-19 variants, the reopening of schools and increased indoor gatherings during the colder months as reasons to require proof of vaccination.

"Making our mosques safer will make it easier for the elderly and most vulnerable to attend, who previously were not permitted or were fearful of attending," it reads. "This will also reduce the risk of service interruptions due to outbreaks and potentially prevent lockdowns or allow for reduced restrictions down the line."

Mohammed said her group is encouraging mosques to implement the plan but isn't forcing it on anyone.

"We wouldn't be calling up or doing spot checks at local mosques," she said. "It's really about informing."

At the Temple of Israel in London, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate applies to anyone entering the building.

Jason Mandlowitz, the president of the temple, said individuals need to show proof of full vaccination and also follow other public health guidelines, such as wearing a mask.

The temple is streaming all its services online, he said, but adopted a hybrid approach during recent Jewish holidays.

"We did the service virtually from our small rooms in the building and then we did two outside," he said.

"Coming into the building, we had our rabbi, we had two tech people to help us do the livestreaming, and we had a choir of nine people. All of those people had to observe the rules."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press