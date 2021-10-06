Doug Ford defends decision to let unvaccinated MPPs sit as Progressive Conservatives

“We have to assume that the medical professional providing this exemption has done so based on the guidance and recommendations of the chief medical officer of health,” Calandra said.

Park has not returned calls and messages from the Star seeking comment over the past three days. Her demotion means an annual pay cut of $16,600.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath stressed “medical exemptions need to be verified” and said the government has fallen short by not setting up a system to do so.

“The fact that the government won’t do that with its own MPPs is troubling. The premier had a chance here to do the right thing and show leadership … we didn’t see him do that,” said Horwath.

Liberal house leader John Fraser expressed astonishment that Ford appeared to be defending Park.

“She wasn’t straightforward. She wasn’t transparent. She misrepresented, misled, lied — and the biggest challenge in this pandemic is trust,” said Fraser.

“As public officials we have to be fully transparent. We have to help build that trust. What Lindsey Park did was erode that trust and the premier should be asking her to be forthcoming.”

Green Leader Mike Schreiner agreed that “it completely erodes trust when an MPP is not honest with her colleagues and her constituents.

“The premier needs to be transparent about what the criteria are for his members when it comes to medical exemptions and ensure that it’s enforced in a way that builds trust,” he said.

On Tuesday, Moore noted that the short list of legitimate medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccinations includes severe allergic reactions and inflammation in or around the heart.

He said claims of severe allergic reactions to first doses of the vaccines must be confirmed by allergists.

“Even these allergists, when they have assessed patients, have found that they’re able to give a second dose safely to those individuals who thought they had a severe allergic reaction,” the chief medical officer said.

After hearing anecdotes about a medical exemption rate of one to two per cent from some employers, Moore said “we have to have physicians and nurse practitioners better aware of what the true medical exemptions are.”

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, which regulates doctors and imposes discipline for not following professional standards, said COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective for the “vast majority.”

“Deliberately providing patients with exemption documentation that does not meet Ministry (of Health) criteria or providing exemptions to circumvent vaccination mandates could constitute serious misconduct,” the college said.

“Wherever we become aware of allegations, we would take all appropriate steps to investigate.”

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1Robert Benzie is the Star’s Queen’s Park bureau chief and a reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow him on Twitter: @robertbenzie