Ontario nursing homes get $270M to hire 4,000 workers

“It is putting dollars exactly where they need to be — increasing front-line staff to improve care for residents,” said Lisa Levin of AdvantAge, which represents not-for-profit, municipal and charitable nursing homes.

Critics said fixing staff shortages in nursing homes remains an uphill climb, and urged the government to reach the four hours of care sooner, making for less onerous workloads for staff and better living conditions for residents.

“The staffing crisis is being driven by poor working conditions and low pay and will continue until these are improved,” said Green Leader Mike Schreiner. “Hiring more staff without addressing the appalling working conditions will result in a revolving door that benefits no one.”

Phillips said there are no quick fixes to a long-standing problem because nurses and personal support workers can’t be trained and recruited overnight as the government builds more nursing homes and renovates others to modern standards. Supported by government subsidies for tuition, thousands of PSWs are currently in training at community colleges and expected to enter the workforce later this fall.

The minister suggested permanent wage increases are coming for nursing home PSWs but did not provide specifics.

“We’re going to make sure the wages are commensurate with the great work that these individuals do,” Phillips said of PSWs, whom Ford has repeatedly called “heroes” for helping nursing home residents get dressed, bathed, toileted and fed.

New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath said she would give PSWs a permanent $5 hourly wage increase if elected premier next June 2.

“Throughout this pandemic, workers in long-term care have risked their lives and put in tireless hours caring for our most vulnerable seniors. Staff have been leaving the sector in droves, complaining of burnout, poor pay and unsafe working conditions.”

The NDP and others have been pressing the government for increased nursing home funding to ensure more PSWs and nurses can have full-time positions with benefits so they don’t have to cobble together full-time hours by working at several homes.

“We are losing workers from the sector faster than we can train and recruit them and we will not be able to reach our targets to implement a four-hour care standard without a robust strategy that focuses on making long-term care a sector where people want to work,” said Candace Rennick of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1