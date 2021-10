Ontario to release Thanksgiving, Halloween advice

TORONTO — Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to release his advice today for safely celebrating Thanksgiving and Halloween.

Earlier this week, Dr. Kieran Moore did touch on some of his recommendations for Thanksgiving, saying celebrating indoors and unmasked with a fully vaccinated group is "absolutely appropriate."

Ontario's gathering limits of 100 outdoors and 25 indoors are still in place.

Moore says if there is a combination of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the group, attendees may consider keeping masks on indoors, particularly for older people or those with chronic medical conditions.