Bruce Arthur: Anti-vaxxers aside, Canadians are taking sensible steps toward a post-COVID future

Day by day, we creep closer to the next world. COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario aren’t just holding; they’re gently declining. Vaccination is inching upwards, and even as it crawls Canada is among the most vaccinated countries on Earth. Even Alberta and Saskatchewan are turning down from their tragic, avoidable fourth waves. That’s better than the alternative.

And piece by piece, the puzzle of how society gets reconstructed is being put back together. Wednesday, Canada’s federal government announced vaccination mandates for federal employees, and to board a flight or a train in this country, you’ll need proof of vaccination by the end of the month. The City of Toronto finally introduced a mandate for its employees, too, and requires proof of full vaccination by Nov. 1; it’s harder-edged than the federal version, for now.

The details will be the trick, as always. So far, this and other mandates are at least partially built on trust. But the purpose is clear. We need to be able to feel safe in one another’s presence again, protected. This is how we put it back together.

“The vast majority of Canadians are doing the right thing,” said Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance, in a news conference, citing the fact that 89 per cent of eligible Canadians have received at least one dose of a vaccine. She was off by two percentage points, as it’s closer to 87. And about 76 per cent of the entire country, at all ages, is fully vaccinated

“And I really want us collectively to bear in mind, this is about the majority doing the right thing. And it is about government taking action on behalf of that majority who spoke in the election to be sure that a minority of people cannot sabotage Canada’s economic recovery, and cannot allow the fourth wave, or other variants, to cause real problems for us all.”

One might point out that a vaccine mandate would have been both achievable and appropriate had the Liberals merely continued to govern as a very similar minority, but the essential point stands.

And frankly, it should be easy. A vast majority of Canadian society is scientifically, culturally and sociologically literate enough to make the choice to protect themselves and anybody else, at minimal risk, so this is where we’re going. Once Pfizer is approved for children between 5 and 11, that opens up eligibility for another seven per cent of the country, more or less. 90 per cent or higher is the estimated threshold for population-level immunity, which would accelerate the healing of hospitals, and allow for more restrictions to be lifted, even eliminated. The more people vaccinated, the better.

And bit by bit, this is beginning to dawn on jurisdictions and businesses. The messy back-and-forth of federalism has affected this pandemic from the start, and the provinces will need to share reliable data for any federal standards to truly work. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec are particularly on the clock. Toronto’s edict and Ontario’s vaccine passport are still short of Los Angeles, which announced it will require proof of vaccination to enter almost any business. But Ontario finally mandated vaccinations in long-term care last week; the betting money is on health care next, where individual hospital groups like UHN and Mount Sinai have already charged ahead. We need vaccines in so many places, and that shouldn’t be the last.

It’s not an exaggeration that every vaccination is a piece of our lives back. It really isn’t. The federal mandate is more far-reaching than any other single mandate in the country; as Freeland noted, the Canadian government is the country’s largest employer, and interprovincial travel is a pan-Canadian stick.

As mentioned, a certain amount of trust is involved. Federal employees will not need to provide proof of vaccination but rather will sign an attestation, and if they are found to have lied, they will be terminated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there will be verification involved, but didn’t specify how. Pinky swear, in other words. As for air and rail travel, the federal government has no way of checking against every provincial vaccination database, because provinces need to share reliable data to do that. The goal is a federally created standard before Christmas, in which provinces don’t need to share the data; per a federal source, almost all provinces and territories have signed off.