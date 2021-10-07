Woman pleads guilty in fraud against OMHA

Police say a woman in Georgina, Ont., has pleaded guilty in a scheme that defrauded the Ontario Minor Hockey Association of $2.4 million.

York Regional Police say Jennifer Guertin, 47, pleaded guilty last month to one count each of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, breach of trust, and unauthorized use of a computer with intent to commit an offence.

The force says Guertin was sentenced to 48 months behind bars and ordered to pay the association $100,000 in restitution.

Police say they began investigating reports of missing money at the OMHA in November 2018.