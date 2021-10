Police raid unlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic

OSHAWA, Ont. — A man is facing charges after allegedly running an unlicensed cosmetic surgery clinic out of a home in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police allege the clinic offered Botox, non-surgical nose augmentations, fillers and hair transplant surgeries.

They say officers searched a home on Wednesday, seized numerous documents and arrested a suspect.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, is charged with false pretense over $5,000.

Police are asking any patients or alleged victims of the clinic to come forward.

Investigators didn't say whether anyone was injured or suffered health consequences after seeking treatment at the clinic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

By The Canadian Press