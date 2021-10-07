Mayor resigns after buying home outside city

BROCKVILLE, Ont. — The mayor of Brockville has stepped down after moving into his "dream home" outside of the eastern Ontario city.

Jason Baker says in a statement that he didn't realize purchasing the home would disqualify him from serving as mayor, a post he's held since 2018.

The Municipal Act bars non-residents from holding office in a city.

Baker, who was first elected to city council in 1997, says he was honoured to serve as mayor.