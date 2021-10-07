Walmart Canada to hire 12,000 permanent workers

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Walmart Canada says it plans to hire 12,000 permanent new employees to staff its retail stores, warehouses and delivery trucks.

The retailer says its hiring spree will include on-the-spot job interviews across the country on Oct. 14 and 15.

It says new workers are needed primarily to fulfil online orders in stores, work in various grocery departments such as bakery, meat and produce, stock store shelves, prepare warehouse orders for shipment and drive delivery trucks.

Horacio Barbeito, president and CEO of Walmart Canada, says the store is committed to offering good jobs and opportunities and welcoming thousands more associates to the company.