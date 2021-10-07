Windsor hospital fires 57 unvaccinated employees

WINDSOR, Ont. — A southwestern Ontario hospital has fired 57 employees who failed to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Thursday deadline -- a number it said is dwarfed by the thousands who did get their shots.

The Windsor Regional Hospital has also suspended six "professional staff" -- people who had privileges to practise at the facility but weren't employees -- on what it describes as a "mid-term basis," as it enforces its vaccine mandate.

The hospital said 4,155 employees and professional staff complied with the COVID-19 vaccine policy, accounting for 98.5 per cent of the workforce.

Nurses were even better represented, with 99 per cent of them getting the shot.

"I want to thank the WRH team members for recognizing the importance of the COVID-19 vaccines and leading by example for our community and province," hospital CEO David Musyj said in a written statement.

The hospital said 32 of those who were fired after refusing to get vaccinated were clinical staff, while 25 were non-clinical.

The hospital announced in early September that employees who had not received a first dose of a vaccine by Thursday would be fired, unless they had a medical or human rights reason for not getting the shot.

Professional staff were to be suspended temporarily, and their cases referred to the Medical Advisory Committee. The hospital said it will recommend that the committee revoke their privileges.

Those who opted not to get vaccinated on human rights grounds had to participate in an education session.

The hospital had also set a softer deadline of Sept. 22, at which point workers who hadn't received their first shot were placed on an unpaid leave for two weeks.