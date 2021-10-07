Emma Teitel: Public health officials want to talk turkey over Thanksgiving gatherings now. Is there any point?

In case you were waiting until days before Thanksgiving to determine how you will conduct yourself this long weekend, have no fear, our public health officials are here.

“Where there is some degree of concern around unvaccinated individuals or those for whom their vaccination status isn’t clear, reduced risk can be achieved by having more outdoor focused events,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, told reporters this week.

“I think we can get creative around what it means to get together for Thanksgiving and certainly having outdoor events and getting together, which is really what Thanksgiving is about, can be done more successfully and more safely in an outdoor environment.”

Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, who earlier this week made similar statements, will relay more information today about staying safe over Thanksgiving.

But I have to ask, a mere four days before the day in question, what the heck is the point to any of this? Is there a soul left out there, vaccinated or not, who is waiting on these public health recommendations and who upon hearing them will change or alter the plans they made months ago?

I feel a little bad coming down hard on public health experts who need a holiday more than I do, but come on guys: if you want people to so much as glance in the direction of your advice, you have got to dole it out earlier. A lot earlier: like say, weeks or months in advance of the holiday in question. And certainly, in this case, well before the butterballs are bought.

I know, the pandemic is ever changing and advice that is relevant one week may be less relevant the next, but there’s one piece of advice whose wisdom will not wane: If you have unvaccinated people in your family you should probably take things outside. This holds true for Thanksgiving, Halloween, Hanukkah, Diwali, Ramadan and every big day until a) your loved ones are fully vaccinated or b) the pandemic is over.

Maybe there’s someone out there who will cancel their indoor unvaccinated soiree in the face of these late-stage public health recommendations — and the slight chance that this is so — makes the recommendations absolutely worth it. But by the same token, public health officials should address specific holiday plans not the week of the holiday itself but months in advance when families actually send out their e-vites for these things.

Governments try to make pandemic policy decisions based on projections. Why can’t they make communications decisions in the same fashion? If we suspect winter is going to be tougher, let’s talk about winter now. It isn’t just Thanksgiving we should be hearing about this week, but Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Otherwise we’ll be hearing more of this: “I think it’s reasonable to think that part of the surge we’re seeing in Toronto is tied to Thanksgiving,” de Villa said last year following a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.