Can't axe gas generation by 2030: IESO

Demand for electricity in the province can vary by up to 10,000 megawatts during the day, and gas generation can respond quickly to those changes, the report said. Without gas generation, those demand fluctuations could lead to rotating blackouts, said David Devereaux, senior manager resource and plan assessments.

"If we faced a prolonged period of high demand, so think of heat waves this past summer, there would be insufficient time to recharge the batteries before each day," he said.

"Now, in our reports, you're going to see terms like blackout, but don't picture a sudden lights-out event like 2003. The scenarios we see are really more of a slow burn."

The report also says there isn't enough capital, equipment and staff to build necessary replacement infrastructure by 2030, and it would mean relying on newer forms of supply such as storage and small modular reactors, which wouldn't be available by that time in Ontario at the scale needed.

"It's very much of a case of a plan that works on paper," Devereaux said of the IESO's modelling for replacing gas generation.

The modelling relied heavily on storage, which captures excess energy and reinjects it into the system when supply is low, but more than 6,000 megawatts would be needed, he said.

"This would likely be the largest fleet of storage in the world," Devereaux said.

"Now, we're very interested in storage, and we're absolutely convinced that it has an important role to play in our system. But we feel like we have a lot to learn before we can roll it out on this scale."

When Ontario phased out coal, it took 12 years, and relied on gas generation as replacement capacity. But gas is less easily replaced, the IESO said. Eliminating coal also added billions in additional costs to ratepayers and drove up hydro bills.

The IESO said there are potential pathways to phase out natural gas generation over a longer period of time, but it's not feasible to do it by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press