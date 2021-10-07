Thanksgiving gathering guidelines in Ontario

This weekend's Thanksgiving celebrations in Ontario may look a little more normal than they did last year, the province's top public health official said Thursday, but there are still some precautions those marking the holiday should take.

Here are some of Dr. Kieran Moore's guidelines for those celebrating with people from outside their household:

If possible, go virtual

Moore says virtual celebrations are still the safest option, particularly for those who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19.