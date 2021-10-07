Thanksgiving dinners and Halloween are back as Ontario issues COVID-19 holiday tips

Children are also advised against wearing costume masks over their face masks, which might impair their ability to breathe.

Moore also cautioned about an increasing number of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to weddings.

Liberal MPP John Fraser, his party’s health critic, questioned why the chief medical officer waited until the eve of the Thanksgiving weekend to provide guidance, after many families might have already invited guests and made dinner and travel plans.

“It’s too late,” Fraser said.

On Wednesday, Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa advised city residents to have only vaccinated guests indoors for Thanksgiving. Outdoor gatherings should be considered when guests include children under 12 — who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations — or those whose vaccination status is unknown, she added.

For third or booster shots, residents of retirement homes, eldercare lodges, assisted-living facilities, chronic-care hospitals and seniors’ apartment buildings must be at least 20 weeks past their second dose.

The expansion to retirement homes comes as 86 per cent of nursing home residents — who were cleared for third shots weeks ago — have now received boosters to strengthen their immunity against the virus and its highly contagious Delta variant, said Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips.

Third doses are also cleared for people on a list of “immune-compromising medications,” Moore said.

Along with the moderately to severely immunocompromised, such as some cancer patients, the list of people eligible for booster shots now includes those under active tumour or blood chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients on immunosuppressive therapy, and some recipients of steroids, among other medications.

Although Moore told a news conference Tuesday that anecdotal evidence of a higher-than-warranted level of medical exemptions from vaccination warranted a “review,” he backed away from that Thursday.

“From my vantage point, the system is working,” said Moore, who previously indicated the rate of exemptions should be no more than five per 100,000 people given the rarity of conditions that warrant them, such as severe allergic reactions to vaccine ingredients and heart inflammation.

Asked about exemptions presented by two of Premier Doug Ford’s 70 MPPs — which opposition parties have dubbed “statistically curious” — Moore replied, “I have no concerns at present.”

Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1