OHL: Petrov has hat trick as Battalion best Petes

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Matvey Petrov had a hat trick to lead the North Bay Battalion past the Peterborough Petes 7-4 on Thursday to kick off the Ontario Hockey League season.

Brandon Coe scored twice and added two assists for North Bay (1-0-0), while Josh Currie and Kyle Jackson rounded out the attack.

Joe Vrbetic made 23 saves in net for the win.

J.R. Avon had a goal and an assist for Peterborough (0-1-0), while Tucker Robertson, Emmett Sproule, and Sam Alfano also found the back of the net.