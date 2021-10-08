In a county with one of Alberta’s lowest vaccination rates, faith and freedom divide a Mennonite community

Two Hills County currently has 39 active cases for a case rate of 699 per 100,000 people, which is about three times the rate of cities such as Edmonton and Calgary.

Two Hills is a typical Alberta small town, surrounded by wheat farms and cattle ranches, with a busy mom ’n’ pop Chinese restaurant and, as is typical in the prairies, nearly as many small independent liquor stores as churches. What set it apart are the imprints the local Mexican Mennonite community have left on the town, seen in the bustling Mexican family store in the centre of town, the occasional storefront sign in Spanish and the women shopping in their flower dresses and head coverings, the clothing commonly worn by women of the Mennonite and Hutterite faiths.

The Mennonites are a group of Anabaptist denominations related to Hutterites and Amish, known for having limited contact with people outside their community. They believe their faith tells them to embrace communal living and service to others. They tend to live in colonies across the Prairies and throughout Ontario, as well as in urban centres.

Over at the Burger Palace, owner Johan Unger, whose family is Mennonite, explains that most of the Mennonites in Two Hills immigrated from Mexico, but have roots in the prairies; they first settled in Western Canada when they came from Europe in the 1800s, but left for Mexico more than a century ago due to policies seen as an encroachment on their religious beliefs, such as requiring children to attend school.

The Mennonites’ first language is a German dialect but many in the community also speak some Spanish due to their time in Mexico. Unger, whose grandfather was born in Saskatchewan, came here in 2008 via Mexico and Kansas.

Unger, a friendly if somewhat curt and plainspoken man, is busy checking a message on his phone as a woman in a headscarf pokes her head through the Burger Palace drive-thru window to pick up an order. At 2 p.m. he’ll go do some bulldozing on a farm to make some extra money on the side; his daughter also juggles a part-time job at a local school.

Times have been tough. He points to the dining room, with its austere tables and vintage vinyl chairs, and recalls how busy it would be during their peak time — breakfast. But it now sits dismally empty, a consequence of Unger deciding to close his dining service to avoid harassment from people opposed to the government’s public health restrictions, such as mandatory indoor masks, and now having to show proof of vaccination.

“That’s why I told the health inspector I’m not even going to open up the door,” Unger says. “Because there would be a lot of people getting mad at us,” for asking to see their proof of vaccination.

Unger has his own reasons for being mad. While the pandemic has affected his business, it has also cast a shadow on his family’s life — he lost his parents to complications from COVID-19 last month.

They had sold everything in Mexico and moved to Canada two years ago. They caught the virus in a Two Hills seniors lodge and died, 53 hours apart.

Unger had already got his first shot, because he owns a business, when his unvaccinated parents got sick. But their deaths pushed the rest of his family to get the shot shortly after.

“If people would have seen them, like almost at the end, they wouldn’t be that much against the vaccine,” Unger says. “We saw how hard of a time they had to breathe at the end … what we seen like the last couple of hours with my mom, that’s when everybody decided to do it.

“Because she had to suffer so bad.”

Vaccinations are a contentious topic in the community. Unger said many Mennonites are highly opposed to vaccination and pass judgment upon those who are immunized. Unger said his wife, Agatha, has been harassed while out shopping.

“They are calling us like stupid and dumb, why we took that, they think there’s little knives in that medicine so that’s in our blood now. I don’t know why people think stupid stuff like that,” Unger says with a shake of his head.

“They even say we are lying about John’s parents dying of COVID,” adds Agatha, who said she now gets anxious about someone confronting her about the shot while out and about in town.

Annie, who recently graduated from high school, said vaccination is a thorny topic in her circle of friends. Most of her friends are also Mennonite and most of their families oppose the vaccine.

“Out of all of my friends, I think I’m the only one that’s vaccinated, really,” she says. “It’s like 20 of us, and just me and my cousin are the only ones.”

While some believe conspiracy theories, others are simply opposed to the idea of the government mandating how they should live their lives. Annie has been unsuccessful in trying to convince them to get the shot.

“It sounds a little harsh, but it’s like talking to a wall,” Annie says. “They don’t want to hear anything about it.”

A few blocks away at the Mexican Family Store, owner Gerard Neufeld is serving customers without wearing a mask, as is currently required by law. Neufeld’s store caters to the Mennonite diaspora from Mexico and he is staunchly opposed to mandatory masking, the vaccine or other public health measures.

“Nobody’s going to control us … they want to take our rights away,” says Neufeld, who is Mennonite. “God is on top of us. He’s watching us and he protect us.”

He said he’s opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine because it’s not made in Canada and prefers not to wear a mask because he believes it restricts his breathing.

“I never had a vaccine,” Neufeld says. “Believe it or not, I never had a needle. And I’m strong … We should take care of our own life.”

There is no theological justification for avoiding the vaccine — last month, Mennonite Church Canada said they would not be providing religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine because “there is nothing in the Bible, in our historic confessions of faith, in our theology or in our ecclesiology that justifies granting a religious exemption from vaccinations against COVID-19.”

Several Mennonite community members in the Two Hills area who spoke to the Star but declined to share their names said they’re not opposed to the vaccine itself, but rather the government telling them how to live. There is a sense the government is creeping closer to infringing on their religious freedoms, which goes back to their self-imposed exodus in the 1920s.

Don Gulayec, who is running for re-election as a reeve in Two Hills County, said that while opposition to the vaccine in the Mennonite community is strong, there are similar attitudes among the county’s evangelical and Roman Catholic residents.

“That’s something we’ve been battling … dealing with the ministers and pastors, on a scale of one to 10 we sort of we hit one,” Gulayec said. “But we still have nine more levels to go.”

Areas such as Two Hills can serve as a barometer for public health officials facing the challenge of getting vaccine-hesitant rural communities on board. It hasn’t been easy.

Cheri Nijssen-Jordan, Vaccine Task Force co-lead for Alberta, said they have tried numerous strategies, from increasing access to clinics in isolated areas, engaging with religious leaders on the importance of vaccinations, and in some circumstances reaching out to individual households who have had high-risk contacts. There is no silver bullet.

“And I think what we’re seeing now are individuals that are really very committed to their particular viewpoint … It is impossible at this moment to say what exactly is the tipping point to get somebody to change over.”

In rural southern Saskatchewan, areas with a similar demographic as Two Hills are seeing low rates of vaccination as well. Dr. Kevin Wasko, physician executive with Integrated Rural Health in Saskatchewan who oversees the southern part of the province, says the root of opposition to vaccines in rural Saskatchewan is ideological — a populist mindset that is bred in the bone in the Prairies, especially in farming communities.

“Really at the root of populism is that the people know best. And so hearing what the experts and the scientists in the medical community have to say has actually very little influence, to the point now where their lives have been so impacted by advice from experts that they resent experts,” he says.

What seems to make a difference in small agrarian communities is when people are personally affected by the virus, such as learning a friend or family member is infected, which may never happen to someone who lives in a hamlet of 200 people.

“I think people in rural Saskatchewan had a false sense of security because we are sparsely populated … they hadn't experienced COVID and so they were ambivalent,” Wasko said. “Now we are seeing a lot of sick, very sick people in rural Saskatchewan.”

What makes people change their behaviours is when something that is important to them is threatened by their refusal to get immunized, Wasko said.

The community-minded approach, exemplified by the rallying cry “We’re all in this together” in the first wave, doesn’t work, Wasko says. Instead, governments must appeal to people’s self-interest.

“At the root of what is universally successful is to really understand what matters to the individual … Whether it’s a worried mother who fears for their child, or whether it’s a 20-year-old that really wants to go to the bar on the weekend, it’s what matters to them, and then making the right thing to do the easy thing to do,” he adds.

It’s reflected in the fact that both Alberta and Saskatchewan saw vaccination numbers increase after introducing proof-of-vaccination policies.

Johan Unger at Burger Palace is blunt about whether he’d like to see vaccination rates increase in the county.

“If everybody would take the vaccine, I could open the doors” to his business, he says.

But it’s much harder to extract his feelings on his parents dying of COVID-19 while living in an area with one of the lowest vaccination rates in Alberta. He is clearly emotional as he speaks of their deaths, but any sense of anger or frustration is well hidden.

As with all aspects of life, he puts his faith in God.

“It was His decision. I don’t know what else to say about it.”

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh