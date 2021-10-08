Ontario offers free menstrual products in schools

TORONTO — Ontario and Shoppers Drug Mart are partnering to distribute free menstrual products in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says menstrual products are a necessity not a luxury, and not being able to afford those products shouldn't be a barrier to a student's education.

He says Ontario joins British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island in making the move to fight period poverty.

Six million free menstrual products per year will be provided to school boards, which will then decide how they get distributed within their local schools.