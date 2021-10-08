TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 new deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 192 of those cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 154 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, and 15 of them are fully vaccinated.

Just under 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 82 per cent have both doses.