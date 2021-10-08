Ontario has administered more than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Ontario is reporting another 573 COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths, according to its latest report released Friday morning.

Ontario has administered 30,575 vaccine doses since its last daily update, with 22,004,768 vaccines given in total as of 8 p.m. the previous night.

According to the Star’s vaccine tracker, 11,320,412 people in Ontario have received at least one shot. That works out to approximately 86.8 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 76.2 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.

The province says 10,684,356 people have completed their vaccinations, which means they’ve had both doses. That works out to approximately 82.0 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older, and the equivalent of 71.9 per cent of the total population, including those not yet eligible for the vaccine.