No anti-Black racism sentencing process from court

TORONTO — Ontario's top court says anti-Black racism must be confronted, mitigated and erased, but it has declined to set out a framework for taking it into account in sentencing.

The Court of Appeal for Ontario was asked to contemplate the issue in the appeal over the sentence for a 26-year-old man for carrying a loaded firearm.

Kevin Morris was sentenced to 15 months, but the Crown appealed, saying it was "manifestly unfit."

The sentencing judge had taken into account the disadvantages and systemic anti-Black racism Morris had faced growing up in Toronto.