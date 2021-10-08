'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of party favours, pills sold at Walmart, Home Depot snowblowers, loungers at Pottery Barn trigger multiple warnings from Health Canada

A number of items from big-name stores in Canada have been pulled from the market due to a number of identified safety hazards, according to Health Canada.
One of the recalls involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers, sold at Pottery Barn Kids. The loungers were sold in a variety of colours and fashions and measure about 58 centimetres (23 inches) long by 56 centimetres (22 inches) wide and 18 centimetres (7 inches) high, according to the Health Canada warning.
"Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding, that obstructs breathing," the warning states.
While the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, in the United States, there have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with The Boppy Company Newborn Lounger and this hazard.
"The infants reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger for unsupervised sleep and were found on their side or on their stomach on the lounger or on an external surface," Health Canada said.
The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against sleep and unsupervised use, Health Canada added.
The company reported that 34,941 units of the affected product were sold in Canada and 3.3 million were sold in the United States from January 2016 to September 2021.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund," the warning states.
For more information, consumers may contact The Boppy Company toll-free at 1-800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online.
Another recall involves the Party-Eh! Glow Set 24 Pieces (Glow in the Dark Party Favours), sold by Walmart.
Some whistles in the recalled party packs, when blown at maximum loudness, may have the potential to exceed the decibel limit requirement for toys under the Toys Regulations, Health Canada said in its warning.
The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
The company reported that 12,638 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and dispose of or return them with a receipt to the nearest Wal-Mart Canada retail location for a refund," Health Canada said.
Another Walmart recall involves one lot of Mirvala 28 as the blister pack taht may contain a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill.
"If your package has a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package. Do not miss an active pill or take a placebo in place of an active pill as this could result in a pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed pills and back-up options," Health Canada said in its recall warning.
For more information, consumers may contact Wal-Mart Canada Corporation Customer Service at 1-800-328-0402, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST.
Another recall involves certain snowblowers sold at Home Depot, which is a recall that was recently re-posted by home improvement retailer.
Some Gas Powered 2 Stage snow blowers may have a loose pulley bolt that can cause the machine to get stuck in drive, Home Depot said.
"Consumers should immediately stop using their snowblower and contact Amerisun Inc. for instructions on how to inspect your ceiling fan," the warning states.
Contact Amerisun at 800-791-9458 or via e-mail at support@amerisuninc.com
