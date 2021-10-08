'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of party favours, pills sold at Walmart, Home Depot snowblowers, loungers at Pottery Barn trigger multiple warnings from Health Canada

Another recall involves the Party-Eh! Glow Set 24 Pieces (Glow in the Dark Party Favours), sold by Walmart.

Some whistles in the recalled party packs, when blown at maximum loudness, may have the potential to exceed the decibel limit requirement for toys under the Toys Regulations, Health Canada said in its warning.

The company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

The company reported that 12,638 units of the affected product were sold in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and dispose of or return them with a receipt to the nearest Wal-Mart Canada retail location for a refund," Health Canada said.

Another Walmart recall involves one lot of Mirvala 28 as the blister pack taht may contain a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill.

"If your package has a placebo (green) pill in place of an active (white) pill, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement package. Do not miss an active pill or take a placebo in place of an active pill as this could result in a pregnancy and other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding. Talk to a health care professional if you have questions or concerns about your birth control product, including about missed pills and back-up options," Health Canada said in its recall warning.

For more information, consumers may contact Wal-Mart Canada Corporation Customer Service at 1-800-328-0402, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

Another recall involves certain snowblowers sold at Home Depot, which is a recall that was recently re-posted by home improvement retailer.

Some Gas Powered 2 Stage snow blowers may have a loose pulley bolt that can cause the machine to get stuck in drive, Home Depot said.

"Consumers should immediately stop using their snowblower and contact Amerisun Inc. for instructions on how to inspect your ceiling fan," the warning states.

Contact Amerisun at 800-791-9458 or via e-mail at support@amerisuninc.com