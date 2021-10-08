Just in time for the hockey and basketball seasons, Ontario is lifting COVID-19 capacity limits in some places where proof of vaccination is required — such as movie theatres, concert halls and venues like the Scotiabank Arena — but not in restaurants and gyms.

The changes take effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and will allow 100 per cent capacity in theatres, horse and car-racing tracks, commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences, and spectator areas of sports and recreation facilities, the Ministry of Health said in a statement late Friday afternoon.

“We are overjoyed to see this day arrive when we are able to welcome a full venue to cheer on the Maple Leafs and Raptors,” said Michael Friisdahl, chief executive of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Meeting and event spaces are also included in the easing of restrictions, but indoor capacity will be limited to the number of patrons that can maintain physical distancing.