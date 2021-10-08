Major Canadian survey calls for new national long-term-care standards featuring emotion-based care

The commission’s final report recommended the province fund models that put resident needs first. Industry associations say they want a new focus on jobs of value for employees and regulations that support person-centred (or emotion-focused) care.

Ontario is opening its 2007 Long-Term Care Homes Act this fall.

It is promising to legislate four hours of daily care by 2025. Last week, Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips announced $270 million to hire another 4,000 front-line workers by next year, saying it can help a 160-bed nursing home hire six more registered nurses, 12 new registered practical nurses and 25 personal support workers, increasing care to about three hours a day. The industry and unions noted that new staff won’t fill the hole left by the recent worker exodus.

The survey results came out strongly in favour of emotion-focused care, but Ontario’s plan to increase hours of care without a commitment to these resident-first approaches “just won’t cut it,” Sinha said.

“If you are not going to fundamentally address the (institutional) working conditions within long-term care it is going to be hard to make sure that whatever is being provided will really meet the residents’ needs, around their quality of life.

“Residents don’t want to just exist,” Sinha said. “They want to live.”

Phillips said the new legislation for four hours of daily care “provides the opportunity for innovations such as relational or emotion-focused care.

“Our priority will always be the best quality of life for our seniors living in our long-term-care homes,” he said.

Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long-Term Care Association, which represents for-profit and not-for-profit homes, said the survey results show that “creating the conditions for more emotion-based care” is key.

“This is an opportunity (for the minister) to realize these findings and move away from task-based systems, to an environment that cultivates innovation to respond to how seniors want, and need, to receive care,” Duncan said.

Lisa Levin, CEO of Advantage Ontario, which represents municipal and not-for-profit homes, said the survey results show “Canadians are increasingly awakening to the need for emotion-focused care for seniors, and we are so pleased this has come through loud and clear.”

Moira Welsh is a Toronto-based investigative reporter for the Star.