As families approach Thanksgiving with fewer restrictions, they’re also balancing risk — and thorny conversations

Contrary to intuition, the healthiest way to get through the weekend, says University of Toronto psychology professor Steve Joordens, may be to ignore the elephant in the room.

“The first thing I would say is: remember your parents and there’s nothing that hurts your parents more than to see their children fighting with each other and especially as angry and nasty as sometimes the vaccine and anti-vax discussions can be,” he says.

He suggests, if at all possible, negotiating a pre-emptive detente among family members with widely disparate viewpoints on vaccines. If it’s possible to reach out ahead of time to a family member and agree not to broach the topic, do it, he suggests.

“In general, stop picking at the scab,” he says. “Agree to not go there.”

Saying it is one thing; keeping your cool is another, and maintaining your discipline once you’ve made that agreement is key. If the topic is raised, in spite of the pact, walk away, says Joordens.

“That sends a message,” he says. “‘This isn’t worth my time. I’m not going to engage.’”

To get through those family get-togethers, Joordens says psychology has a trick: stop focusing on the negative thing and concentrate on a positive.

If you’re trying to avoid a sore topic of conversation, prepare yourself with topics where you share common ground, he says, rather than dancing around the controversial subject matter.

“If you keep talking about it, you keep giving it air,” says Joordens. “So ... just let it go, while you’re also highlighting implicitly all of the points of connection you have, that you are still family and that you do have all these shared things.”

Rebecca Wagner from Ontario’s Waterloo region breathed a sigh of relief when she got an email from her aunt saying the large family Thanksgiving usually hosted at her house would be cancelled this year. In pre-COVID-19 times, the gatherings could include as many as 40 people.

“They wanted to avoid any controversy around having to openly exclude unvaccinated family members,” Wagner says. “Most of us are fully vaccinated and very cautious. Our primary concern is my 91-year-old grandma — we don’t want to expose her to anyone who is unvaccinated.”

Instead, the family will celebrate in smaller groups, which for Wagner means herself and her parents (she will also spend part of Thanksgiving Sunday volunteering at a vaccine clinic). That means unvaccinated family members can get together with one another if they choose, but others do not have to take part.

“If people can do their part to prevent things from spreading then maybe we can have a gathering next Thanksgiving,” she says.

For other families, the prospect of getting together as a vaccinated group sounds great — but unvaccinated little ones leave them wary of taking part in larger gatherings this year.

Kimiko Shibata, who ordinarily hosts a family gathering at her place in Kitchener, Ont., is satisfied with the alternative of eating with her nuclear family only, and making video calls to other family members. Her seven-year-old daughter isn’t able to be vaccinated yet, and Shibata doesn’t want to do anything in her own life that would make it more likely for her daughter to bring the virus to school, for example.

“Every decision we make has ripples in the community,” she says. “This isn’t just about me or my family.”

Shibata says one thing that would make a difference to her family would be if there was widespread rapid testing available.

“The concern for me is that there may be an asymptomatic carrier,” she says. “So if everyone could be rapid tested before coming into my house that would be great.”

Then again, they don’t feel like they’re necessarily missing out by going virtual this year. Her daughter has adapted well to online interactions and, she says, at least there is still Halloween that will happen in person.

Cheryl Ambrose and her family are not making firm plans yet. She lives multi-generationally, with her husband, daughter, and five-year-old granddaughter. All the adults in her household are vaccinated, and so are the adults in her son’s household nearby. But due to the unvaccinated child in the family, and some of her husband’s health complications, they’re choosing out of caution to meet only outdoors.

Hence, Thanksgiving plans are weather dependent this year.

“It’s just too risky to meet indoors despite the fact that everyone but the five-year-old have had both their shots,” she says. “We know that you can still get an infection and communicate the virus.”

Ambrose says a good Christmas present would be for her young granddaughter to have at least her first dose of vaccine by then, which would reassure the family about getting together for that holiday.

In the meantime, her son has a renovated barn with excellent ventilation and lots of space for them to sit apart in the semi-outdoors.

“I feel safer meeting and having tea and treats in that particular environment, with a large volume of air and not a lot of people, than I would in my dining room which is more closed and has less volume of air,” she says.

Ambrose says she feels hopeful about gathering more closely in the near future — she will just keep monitoring COVID-19 cases in her region and waiting for her granddaughter to get vaccinated.

“And when the vaccine becomes available to the five-year-old I’ll be the first one on the phone to the doctors office,” she says.

With files from Steve McKinley

Alex McKeen is a Vancouver-based reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @alex_mckeen