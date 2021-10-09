OHL: McDonnell stars in OT for Rangers

KITCHENER, Ont. — Declan McDonnell scored 2:27 into overtime as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Guelph Storm 6-5 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mike Petizian had a power-play goal and two assists for Kitchener (1-0-0), while Francesco Pinelli, Reid Valade, Joseph Serpa and Roman Schmidt rounded out the attack.

Pavel Cajan made 32 saves for the win.

Matthew Poitras had two goals 37 seconds apart to start the second period for Guelph (0-0-1), while Ben McFarlane, Jake Karabela and Braeden Bowman also scored.