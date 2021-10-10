No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 02:20 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 13 will be an estimated $6 million.

By The Canadian Press

