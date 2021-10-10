Five things to watch for in Canadian business

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

TSX closed:

The Toronto Stock Exchange will be closed on Monday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday. U.S. markets will remain open.

Aritzia earnings:

Aritzia Inc. is set to report Q2 results on Wednesday. The Vancouver-based clothing retailer swung to a $17.9-million profit in the first quarter as revenues more than doubled from a year ago despite a majority of its Canadian stores being closed.

OSC roundtable:

The Ontario Securities Commission will host a roundtable on diversity in capital markets on Wednesday. An April study from the Conference Board of Canada found women only held 15 per cent of board seats in 2018 — an increase of just four percentage points from 2015, when comply or explain requirements were launched in many provinces and territories.

Pediatric vaccine submission:

Pfizer is expected to file a submission to Health Canada next week for approval to release a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12. The pediatric data on kids between five and 11 showed a safe and strong immune response from two doses, which are one-third the size given to teens and adults.

Cineworld back in court: