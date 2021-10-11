Solaris stock rises on copper prices while despite an end-of-week boost to Lithium prices, shares of Lithium Americas fell. Here are the past week’s winners and losers

Winners

Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS.TO) +8.2%

The price of copper increased throughout the week to $4.2435 on Thursday which resulted in shares of Solaris increasing more than eight per cent by end of day Thursday. Solaris acquires, explores and develops mineral properties with a focus on copper projects in the Americas. In its second quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported no revenue and a net loss of $11.8 million (U.S.) down from a $1.8 million profit the prior year. The company notes that it relies on share issuances to fund its exploration and business objectives.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) +4.5%

Montreal based Richelieu Hardware released its third quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday with an increase in revenue to $373 million, up from $311 million the prior year. Despite the increase in cost of goods sold, the company reported net income of $39 million for the year, up from $29 million the prior year. Richelieu manufactures, imports and distributes specialty hardware in North America. In the third quarter, the company closed two acquisitions which brings the total acquisition count to five for fiscal 2021.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) +5.2%

Sun Life announced on Monday it would acquire U.S. dental benefits provider DentaQuest for $2.48 billion (U.S.) which is expected to add more than 33 million plan members. Investors were pleased with this news, sending the share price up almost five per cent by market close Thursday. In its second quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported revenues of $12.7 billion, down from $15.2 billion the prior year with net income of $900 million, up from $519 million in 2020.

Losers

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC.TO) -8.3%

Despite an end-of-week boost to Lithium prices last week, shares of Lithium Americas closed lower on Friday compared to market open Monday. Prices have soared in the past year due to increased demand from the auto industry coupled with supply constraints. In its second quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported a net loss of $19 million (U.S.), up from a $6 million net loss the prior year. The company notes that it has not generated significant revenues from operations and relies on equity and other financings to fund its activities.