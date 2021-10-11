OHL: Evangelista stars as Knights earn SO win

WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Evangelista and Colton Smith both scored in an eight-round shootout to lift the London Knights over the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Evangelista also had a pair of goals in regulation time for London (3-0-0) and Stuart Rolofs scored as well.

Goalie Brett Brochu made 35 saves and turned away seven skaters in the shootout for the win.

Wyatt Johnston, Matthew Maggio, and Ryan Abraham supplied the offence for Windsor (1-1-1).