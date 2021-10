Toronto high school to move to remote learning

Toronto Public Health has ordered a west-end high school to move to fully remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The public health agency says this is its first whole-school dismissal of the academic year.

The agency didn't say how many diagnoses have been confirmed at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, but said new cases were reported over the weekend and there may have been exposure at "multi-grade events."

The latest provincial data, which was last updated on Friday morning, shows three students had been diagnosed with the virus.