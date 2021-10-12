Man dies after shooting in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.
They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.
They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say a man has died following a shooting in Brampton, northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. to an area near Dixie Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard.
They say officers found a man in life-threatening condition.
Police say the man was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
Investigators say a suspect fled the scene of the shooting in a red vehicle.
They say the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2021.
By The Canadian Press