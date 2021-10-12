Ontario hospitals seeing low rates of staff losses

TORONTO — Several Ontario hospitals have placed staff on unpaid leave or terminated them due to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, but they say the numbers are relatively low and won't affect patient care.

A spokesman for Cambridge Memorial Hospital says 51 staff members who either haven't been vaccinated or won't share their status have been placed on leave today.

Stephan Beckhoff says nearly 97 per cent of staff are either fully or partially vaccinated and have attested they will have both doses by Nov. 9.

He says the low number of staff placed on leave is spread across corporate and clinical services, and the hospital is confident the losses will not hurt patient care.

St. Mary's General Hospital expects to put around 30 staff members on unpaid leave Wednesday.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., says it terminated 24 employees with cause last week, and since that amounts to just two per cent of its workforce it is well able to fill gaps to cover schedules.

Ontario says it logged 458 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 390 new cases today.

The province also recorded two new deaths Monday and no new deaths today. Daily figures weren't reported Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 848 cases over the two days, 255 are in fully vaccinated people.

Hospitals are reporting 149 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though the number is likely higher as not all hospitals report that figure on the weekends.