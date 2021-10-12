Ontario reports 848 new COVID-19 cases in two days

TORONTO — Ontario says it logged 458 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 390 new cases today.

The province also recorded two new deaths Monday and no new deaths today. Daily figures weren't reported Monday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 848 cases over the two days, 255 are in fully vaccinated people.

Hospitals are reporting 149 people in intensive care units due to COVID-19, though the number is likely higher as not all hospitals report that figure on the weekends.